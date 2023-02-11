Vigil@nce - Go net/http: overload via Canonical Header Cache, analyzed on 08/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can trigger an overload of Go net/http, via Canonical Header Cache, in order to trigger a denial of service.
