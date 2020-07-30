Vigil@nce - GRUB2 : débordement d’entier via read_section_from_string
août 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Debian, Windows 10, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 8, Windows RT, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Unix (plateforme) non exhaustif.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, déni de service du serveur.
Provenance : accès physique.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 30/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer un débordement d’entier via read_section_from_string() de GRUB2, afin de mener un déni de service, et éventuellement d’exécuter du code.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
