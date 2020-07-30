Vigil@nce - GRUB2 : débordement d’entier via Initrd Size Handling
août 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Debian, Windows 10, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 8, Windows RT, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Unix (plateforme) non exhaustif.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, déni de service du serveur.
Provenance : accès physique.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 30/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer un débordement d’entier via Initrd Size Handling de GRUB2, afin de mener un déni de service, et éventuellement d’exécuter du code.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
