Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind

novembre 2020 par Vigil@nce

Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind : exécution de code via com.pastdev.httpcomponents.configuration.JndiConfiguration

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : RHEL.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur.

Provenance : document.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 18/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut utiliser une vulnérabilité via com.pastdev.httpcomponents.configuration.JndiConfiguration de FasterXML Jackson Databind, afin d’exécuter du code.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




