novembre 2020 par Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind : exécution de code via com.pastdev.httpcomponents.configuration.JndiConfiguration
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : RHEL.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur.
Provenance : document.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 18/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut utiliser une vulnérabilité via com.pastdev.httpcomponents.configuration.JndiConfiguration de FasterXML Jackson Databind, afin d’exécuter du code.
