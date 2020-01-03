Rechercher
Vigil@nce - ESET NOD32 Antivirus : privilege escalation via ZIP Compression Information

mars 2020 par Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products : NOD32 Antivirus.

Severity : 2/4.

Consequences : data flow, disguisement.

Provenance : document.

Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date : 03/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via ZIP Compression Information of ESET NOD32 Antivirus, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




