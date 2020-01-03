Vigil@nce - ESET NOD32 Antivirus : privilege escalation via ZIP Compression Information
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : NOD32 Antivirus.
Severity : 2/4.
Consequences : data flow, disguisement.
Provenance : document.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 03/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via ZIP Compression Information of ESET NOD32 Antivirus, in order to escalate his privileges.
