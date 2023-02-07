Vigil@nce - ClamAV: ingress filtrering bypass via Zip 2-byte Overlap, analyzed on 05/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass filtering rules of ClamAV, via Zip 2-byte Overlap, in order to send malicious data.
Vigil@nce - ClamAV: ingress filtrering bypass via Zip 2-byte Overlap, analyzed on 05/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass filtering rules of ClamAV, via Zip 2-byte Overlap, in order to send malicious data.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr