Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN Software: privilege escalation via CLI, analyzed on 28/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Cisco SD-WAN Software, via CLI, in order to escalate his privileges.
