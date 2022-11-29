Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN Software | SD-WAN vEdge Routers: file deletion, analyzed on 28/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Cisco SD-WAN Software | SD-WAN vEdge Routers, in order to delete a file.
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Cisco SD-WAN Software | SD-WAN vEdge Routers, in order to delete a file.
