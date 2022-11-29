Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XE: privilege escalation via Web UI, analyzed on 28/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Cisco IOS XE, via Web UI, in order to escalate his privileges.
