Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XE | Catalyst 9000: denial of service via DHCP, analyzed on 28/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can cause a fatal error of Cisco IOS XE | Catalyst 9000, via DHCP, in order to trigger a denial of service.
