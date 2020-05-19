Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Gateway : non respect des règles d’authentification
juin 2020 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions de Check Point Security Gateway, afin d’élever ses privilèges. Produits concernés : GAiA, CheckPoint IP Appliance, CheckPoint Power-1 Appliance, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance, CheckPoint Security Gateway.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur.
Provenance : client internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 19/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions sur l’authentification pour l’accès à Check Point Security Gateway.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
