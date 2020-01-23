Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Gateway : obtention d’information via Predictable TCP Sequences
mars 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance, CheckPoint Security Gateway.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : lecture de données.
Provenance : client internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 23/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions d’accès aux données via Predictable TCP Sequences de Check Point Security Gateway, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
