Vigil@nce - Check Point Endpoint Security Client for Windows : déni de service via Non-standard Locations Log Files Storing

mars 2020 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : CheckPoint Endpoint Security.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : déni de service du serveur, déni de service du service.

Provenance : compte utilisateur.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 30/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut provoquer une erreur fatale via Non-standard Locations Log Files Storing de Check Point Endpoint Security Client for Windows, afin de mener un déni de service.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




