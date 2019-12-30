Vigil@nce - Check Point Endpoint Security Client for Windows : déni de service via Non-standard Locations Log Files Storing
mars 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : CheckPoint Endpoint Security.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : déni de service du serveur, déni de service du service.
Provenance : compte utilisateur.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 30/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer une erreur fatale via Non-standard Locations Log Files Storing de Check Point Endpoint Security Client for Windows, afin de mener un déni de service.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
