Veritas Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Veritas Technologies announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions (EBRSS). Veritas is the only vendor that Gartner has named a Leader in each of its last 18 enterprise backup and recovery software reports.

A trusted partner of 95% of the Fortune 100, Veritas remains at the forefront of innovation in data protection, application resiliency and data compliance and governance. Having supported enterprises throughout every major IT transition, Veritas is helping organizations navigate a new world – where data lives across environments, cyberthreats loom, cloud costs and regulatory fines are rising, and organizations often lack the in-house technical expertise to address these complexities.

Veritas believes that it is recognized in the Gartner Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions Magic Quadrant because of these three key areas:

• Veritas Alta – A secure, unified and cloud-native data management platform that brings together a broad array of enterprise-class data services. The platform features data protection with unmatched ransomware resiliency and enables customers to manage their entire data protection estate via the Alta View single-pane-of-glass console. Veritas Alta also provides the highest levels of application resiliency, application portability across clouds and optimization of storage consumption. Veritas Alta additionally allows enterprises to illuminate and remediate information risks with data compliance as-a-Service.

• Cloud Scale Technology – A secure, next-generation architecture designed to operate natively in the cloud, Cloud Scale Technology powers a containerized, elastic and AI-based microservices architecture that provides unified data management services across any cloud. Cloud Scale Technology helps enterprises improve operational agility, data security and efficiency, while also achieving cost savings in multi-cloud environments.

• Autonomous Data Management (ADM) – With Cloud Scale Technology serving as the foundation, Veritas has outlined a product vision to transform the future of data management and empower enterprises to regain control over their data through ADM. This groundbreaking approach leverages automation and AI/ML technologies to dramatically reduce operational complexity. The shift from manual processes to ADM-led self-optimizing, self-healing and self-provisioning will redefine data protection and recovery in the age of multi-cloud and beyond.

Veritas was also recently recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner®

Veritas was also recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner®

Peer InsightsTM ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report.

1Previous titles include Magic Quadrant and Datacenter Backup and Recovery Solutions (2020-2019), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Vendor Magic Quadrant (1999-2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

