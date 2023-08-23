Rechercher
Business News

Veridas Drives Biometric Inclusivity Mission by Joining OIX Community

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Veridas,
is pleased to announce it has joined
Open
Identity Exchange (OIX), a global community driving positive and inclusive developments for trusted digital identities.

Veridas Digital Identity Verification and Biometrics Authentication solutions provide both facial and voice verification and authentication, utilising the
natural, inclusive features of all users.

Serving organisations across 25 countries, Veridas is solving one of the most urgent security issues their customers worldwide have today - simplifying access
for legitimate users while blocking digital attacks and physical breaches.

Veridas was recently
ranked
as one of the top four best biometrics providers in the world, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology
(NIST). Its technology uniquely addresses an ever-apparent privacy issue, ensuring its customers are consistently compliant with emerging data
privacy laws. As such, Veridas is the partner of choice for many banks, retailers, contact centres and government agencies in the most rigorous of environments, including the EU and the US.

Growing rapidly as an organisation, Veridas envisions a future without passwords, where everyone can privately, securely and voluntarily use their identities
in both digital and physical
environments. By joining the OIX community, Veridas can contribute to and collaborate with OIX’s global networks to exchange knowledge, share
best practices and engage in joint projects. This strategic alignment further positions Veridas as a trusted provider of biometric identity verification.


