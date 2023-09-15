Varonis Announces Salesforce Shield Integration

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Varonis Systems, Inc. announced the company is strengthening its Salesforce security product by integrating with the CRM giant’s built-in security offering, Salesforce Shield. Varonis can now pull in critical activity captured by Salesforce Shield and correlate it with Varonis’ unique metadata to create powerful new threat detection and investigation capabilities.

Salesforce houses critical information such as customer records, support cases, price books, and revenue data for more than 150,000 companies worldwide. The combination of Varonis and Salesforce Shield helps organizations keep that data safe from insider threats and cyberattacks.

Varonis helps businesses understand their Salesforce data security posture in real time, ensure only the right people have access to crown-jewel data, automatically remediate misconfigurations, and detect suspicious activity. Together, Varonis and Salesforce Shield offer the most comprehensive Salesforce security on the market today.

Varonis for Salesforce customers also benefit from Proactive Incident Response, an expert team of cybersecurity professionals who watch and investigate alerts on customers’ behalf.