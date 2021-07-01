VP Cyber Security
juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber is working alongside a well known organization that is looking to hire a VP - Cyber Security to lead and manage their security function.
This position is suited to an individual that has experience within product led environments and can create a go to market strategy for the business.
Responsibilities:
- Leading and managing the cyber security function
- Develop and execute security strategy
- Liaise with product development teams to create new security products
- Engage with various business units to ensure security is embedded within all of the organizations service offerings
- Set and create new initiatives to improve overall security posture of the business
- Ensure all products meet security compliance regulations and guidelines
- 10+ years experience within Information & Cyber Security
- Ability to lead large scale security functions
- Expert knowledge of security frameworks such as ISO27001, NIST etc.
- Capability to set security strategy and lead by example
- Commercial mindset with excellent presentation and stakeholder management skills
Salaire : $200,000 - 250,000 + stock
Date annonce : 01/07/2021
Date de debut : 01/07/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
