VP Cyber Security

mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber is working alongside a well known organization that is looking to hire a VP - Cyber Security to lead and manage their security function. This position is suited to an individual that ha...

Leading and managing the cyber security function

Develop and execute security strategy

Liaise with product development teams to create new security products

Engage with various business units to ensure security is embedded within all of the organizations service offerings

Set and create new initiatives to improve overall security posture of the business

Ensure all products meet security compliance regulations and guidelines

10+ years experience within Information & Cyber Security

Ability to lead large scale security functions

Expert knowledge of security frameworks such as ISO27001, NIST etc.

Capability to set security strategy and lead by example

Commercial mindset with excellent presentation and stakeholder management skills

Salaire : $200,000 - 250,000 + stock

Date annonce : 11/05/2021

Date de debut : 11/05/2021

