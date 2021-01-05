Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnez-vous

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

VP Cyber Security

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber is working alongside a well known organization that is looking to hire a VP - Cyber Security to lead and manage their security function. This position is suited to an individual that ha...

EliteCyber is working alongside a well known organization that is looking to hire a VP - Cyber Security to lead and manage their security function. 

This position is suited to an individual that has experience within product led environments and can create a go to market strategy for the business. 

Responsibilities:
  • Leading and managing the cyber security function
  • Develop and execute security strategy 
  • Liaise with product development teams to create new security products
  • Engage with various business units to ensure security is embedded within all of the organizations service offerings 
  • Set and create new initiatives to improve overall security posture of the business
  • Ensure all products meet security compliance regulations and guidelines 
Key Skills: 
  • 10+ years experience within Information & Cyber Security
  • Ability to lead large scale security functions 
  • Expert knowledge of security frameworks such as ISO27001, NIST etc. 
  • Capability to set security strategy and lead by example 
  • Commercial mindset with excellent presentation and stakeholder management skills 

Salaire : $200,000 - 250,000 + stock

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

Jeu du Calendrier 2021

    

Voir tous les évènements











logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité

Le VPN Francais

Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 