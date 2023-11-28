Utimaco introduces u.trust LAN Crypt Cloud

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco announced the launch of its new, easy-to-use file encryption as-a-service management solution, u.trust LAN Crypt Cloud, to protect sensitive and business-critical data against unauthorized access. Client-side encryption ensures that data remains protected, regardless of its storage location, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Organizations worldwide have to be on high alert: according to recent publications by Europol and Statista, ransomware attacks remain the most prominent threat and by October 2023, over 72 percent of businesses worldwide were affected by ransomware attacks. File and folder encryption of company data is therefore a key element of every organization’s data protection strategy.

u.trust LAN Crypt Cloud makes implementing the strategy simple and particularly user-friendly as it enables companies to prevent unauthorized access of protected data and ensure compliance with international data protection regulation. This prevents misuse of the data in the event of a ransomware attack: the attacker cannot threaten to publish the stolen data because it is encrypted by u.trust LAN Crypt.

With an easy set up in less than 15 minutes, organizations can benefit from:

• Encryption for any file type

• Compliant data handling according to local regulations (e. g. GDPR, CCPA, TISAX and more)

• End-to-end encryption that ensures data is only decrypted at the client-side

• Role-based access rights management

• Transparent encryption – no changes in employees’ working routines

• Secure cross-platform access to encrypted data

• Persistent encryption – data remains protected even when copied, shared, or moved

• Central overview dashboard

• Platform independent administration – no backend installation required

• Microsoft Entra ID integration

• Easy integration of external users

• Automatic synchronization of encryption keys across user’s devices