Utimaco and Digital Realty collaborate to offer joint data center security solutions for mission critical cyber security services

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco and Digital Realty announced a collaboration that enables both partners to offer certified cloud environments for mission critical cyber security services.

Utimaco and Digital Realty have been working together for the past year to create a blueprint for how colocation environments in Digital Realty’s data centers can be Payment Card Industry (PCI) PIN certified to provide solutions with the highest security requirements for the payment/financial services industry. Additional sectors, such as automotive, pharma and health, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and manufacturing, are also being explored.

In a first step, joint environments in two of Digital Realty’s data centers in North America (Santa Clara, CA and Ashburn, VA) were certified and operated in accordance with PCI PIN. The blueprint was developed for global application to support customers as they scale. Utimaco and Digital Realty are also exploring the opportunity to certify additional data centers in Europe.

In addition to implementation support, Utimaco and Digital Realty continue to offer access to already established services for the payment/Financial services industry, such as:

• PCI PIN certified key generation and exchange service

• PCI PIN certified remote key loading service

• Synchronized Digital Identity Management with high availability and failover

• Certified key custodians

The certified environment is also used to provide a Hardware Security Module (HSM) as a service to facilitate the infrastructure migration of traditional on-premise customers to cloud service providers and colocation environments by continuing to use auditable and certifiable HSMs from Utimaco.

As part of the collaboration, Utimaco will offer the highest cloud availability for mission critical cyber security services at Digital Realty’s 300+ data centers around the globe, a key element of Utimaco’s Trust-as-a-Service strategy.