Top Four Ethical Hackers from the United Kingdom Inducted into EC-Council’s 2023 International Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) Hall of Fame

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

EC-Council today announced it has inducted four British cybersecurity professionals into its 2023 Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) Hall of Fame. Inductees are chosen based on a combination of their C|EH certification exam scores and their industry accomplishments within a wide range of public and private sector cybersecurity roles. The announcement comes on the heels of a year that saw a marked uptick in global cybercrime and increasing calls for ensuring the digital security of the UK’s businesses and government agencies against attacks from foreign state actors and cyber criminals.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the importance of safeguarding British businesses and government agencies against coordinated cyber-attacks from foreign state actors and cybercriminals in the past, and he is widely viewed as a modern, tech-savvy leader,” said Jay Bavisi, Founder and CEO of EC-Council. “He understands the critical need for a knowledgeable and sophisticated cybersecurity workforce. The Certified Ethical Hacker accreditation is the gold standard of ethical hacking, and a foundational training for cybersecurity professionals. The four British inductees to the C|EH Hall of Fame this year represent the best of the best in cybersecurity expertise.”

The C|EH program is widely recognized for its comprehensive curriculum, which is one of the reasons ethical hacker skills have broad applications across a wide range of organizations. More than 88% of the Hall of Fame inductees consider the C|EH program to have the most comprehensive curriculum in the industry.

“The C|EH curriculum covers a wide range of security topics in both breadth and depth and is well recognized within the cybersecurity community,” said Daniel Robbertse, a security engineer with Skillsoft in the UK and inductee to this year’s C|EH Hall of Fame.

A critical aspect of being prepared to handle emerging cybersecurity threats is having actual experience working with them. One of the key ingredients in the C|EH training curriculum is the cyber lab, which gives participants a way to safely gain hands-on experience that closely parallels the high-stakes experiences of cybersecurity professionals engaged in active combat.

The cybersecurity landscape is continuously evolving, with new challenges presented by cloud, robotics, mobile, and AI technologies. Ransomware alone grew by 41% compared to the previous year, according to a 2022 IBM study.

The impact of the C|EH training has proven to yield tangible, quantifiable benefits to organizations that employ ethical hackers. Steven Wright, an IT Specialist with Citrix in the UK, documented “internal disclosures of significant security issues, resulting in a letter of recognition from the CISO.” Indeed, 97% of Hall of Fame inductees found C|EH labs highly effective at simulating real-world threat scenarios, and 92% found their C|EH training helped them feel more confident in their work.

“I am making good use of the EC-Council certifications and developing a robust library of processes and procedures to meet the needs of the UK Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022,” said Hall of Fame finalist Neil Kendall, who works as a CYAS/CTI Manager at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Many of the inductees spoke about the impact that their C|EH accreditation had on their careers. 97% said they chose the C|EH at least partly because the certification would facilitate career growth. More than half of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees were able to point to a promotion received after earning their C|EH certificate.