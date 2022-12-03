Tiempo Secure gears for further expansion with Mikael Dubreucq and Frederic Heitzmann hired in newly created key positions

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Tiempo Secure has built its notoriety thanks to a high level of expertise in semiconductor design to developing security IP cores dedicated to building Secure Elements in SoCs, that are ready for certification. Independent and based in France, Tiempo Secure is now ready to reach a new level in delivering secure IP platforms for secure elements, targeting markets such as eSIMs, iSIMs, IoT cores, digital identity, hardware-secured wallets, root-of-trust, etc. To attain these goals, Tiempo Secure is strengthening its organization with the creation of a VP of Sales and Marketing and a Director of Engineering positions.

Mikael Dubreucq joins Tiempo Secure as VP of Sales and Marketing, in order to support the upcoming development of the company. With more than 20 years of experience in high tech industries, Mikael is bringing his competences in secure element sales and marketing secure IP he acquired at Inside Secure, the knowledge of the IoT and mobile eSIM/iSIM market dynamics with technology licensing for secure OS he built upon at Valid and the expertise in linking secure technologies and concrete sensitive applications he developed at HID Global. At Tiempo Secure, Mikael Dubreucq is in charge of supporting the strategic process of the company, while setting up the appropriate marketing approach to develop sales.

Frederic Heitzmann, Director of Engineering, oversees all the technology developments at Tiempo Secure. Frederic Heitzmann comes to Tiempo Secure after more than 15 years at the CEA, where he managed organizations in various fields including design, software, telecom, AI, energy electronics and sensors. At Tiempo Secure, his team includes engineers with a wide variety of skills, in charge of silicon design and embedded security software. They are able, not only to complete digital and analog designs, respecting specifications and schedules, but also to ensure verification of the design to make certifications easy to obtain for SoC integrators. The team is also in charge of embedded software and of secure software libraries.