ThriveDX Launches Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

ThriveDX continues its mission to reskill and upskill the global cybersecurity workforce with the launch of a Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program that will create job opportunities for diverse cyber talent at no-training cost. This unique program, made possible through strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations focusing on registered apprenticeships, aims to address the growing cybersecurity talent shortage while simultaneously enhancing workplace diversity across the sector.

The Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program provides companies a unique opportunity to build their cybersecurity capacity with highly skilled and properly trained individuals at little risk. Participants from a range of backgrounds who possess the required aptitude are put through an intensive cybersecurity bootcamp which will be paid for by leveraging non-profit funds. At the end of training, participants will have the opportunity to gain certifications and enter a one-year apprenticeship with one of ThriveDX’s partner organizations. Apprentices are paid a fair, but lower wage than other employees, giving companies the benefit of obtaining talent at a reduced rate during their apprenticeship. To foster diversity, a majority of apprenticeship candidates will hail from underrepresented and under-resourced communities, including veterans of the U.S. military.

With escalating cyber threats and a persistent cyber skills gap, the ThriveDX Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program offers a proactive, solution-oriented approach. Organizations can now leverage a more diverse workforce and build stronger cybersecurity resilience, all while increasing diversity and offering fair wage apprenticeships. Employers who wish to upskill or reskill current employees will also have the opportunity to do so as part of this program.

Key features of the ThriveDX Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program include:

Over 400 hours of hands-on training, adhering to globally recognized cybersecurity education frameworks such as the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

300+ Real-world simulations on a skills-based learning platform.

An elective CompTIA® Security and Exam Prep Course designed to prepare students for industry certification.

Access to a network of job-ready, highly-trained cybersecurity talent.

Following their one-year apprenticeship, a vast majority of apprentices are expected to be offered a full-time position with their respective partner company. ThriveDX boasts a nationwide 93% employment rate of those learners who engage with its career coaching and support offerings.