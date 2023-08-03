The international Tech Conference ICT Spring is back in Luxembourg next June 29 & 30

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

On June 29 & 30, 5000+ professionals (springers) will gather to attend a new edition of ICT Spring, the renowned Tech conference hosted in Luxembourg and where business innovation makes a difference. Organized since 2010, the event will take place at LuxExpo The Box and feature an exhibition area of over 100 companies including some of the largest Tech ones. Today, the organizers are announcing the various topics to be addressed on stage, as well as the first confirmed experts during what promises to be a tremendous new edition!

This year’s ICT Spring is entitled “Time for Change” highlighting the ever-growing digital world and how it is redesigning businesses, work culture and life in the years to come.

The program will be dedicated to discussing the greatest challenges businesses face across sectors and the technologies that are at the forefront of an intriguing yet needed transformation to grow sustainable, be more resilient, drive performance and anticipate future challenges. The event will consist of an exhibition area featuring international delegations, tech companies and innovative entrepreneurs as well as insightful conferences to tackle topical challenges. It will also enable the audience to participate in matchmaking and targeted networking sessions, through the use of the event application. Specific presentations will be hosted on exhibitors’ booths and several side-events will occur, including the Mastermind challenge for startups and a great after-party the first evening.

The ICT Spring exhibition area

The ICT Spring exhibition area gives springers the opportunity to meet with over 100 organizations including tech companies, FinTech, Banks, VCs, startups among others. Among some of the great names joining this year: Amazon, Google, Wedos, PwC, LuxConnect, LuxProvide, My Swiss Keeper, Deel, EY, Luxinnovation, University of Luxembourg, Telindus, Telkea, The Luxembourg’s Banker Association.

Besides top tech companies, international delegations will be traveling from all around the world to join this one-of-a-kind rendez-vous, already confirmed: Czech Republic, Canada, Kosovo, Sri Lanka, Germany, Poland, Italy, South Korea, Romania, France.

To build the best visitor experience, the exhibition area is divided into four zones:

● The Protector, which anticipates potential threats to build a more secure, safe and resilient society. Powered by the Luxembourg House of Cybersecurity.

● The Adventurer, which embraces the digital (r)evolution to move towards an automated, cashless yet data-driven economy

● The Visionary, which unleashes the potential of innovation to embrace a more human experience while increasing performance

● The Advocate, which builds the world of tomorrow with purpose-driven enterprises, sustainable initiatives, renewable energies, and new tech. Powered by Google.

Exhibitors will invite visitors to deep dive into the new technologies and initiatives that are driving the business right now and propose specific presentations through their demo area.

A Mastermind Challenge will be organized for the startups exhibiting to favour meetings with investors, offering them the opportunity to pitch their solutions and take the stage the second day for the selected ones. Tidal Impact, Expon Capital, Middlegame Ventures, NRW.Venture,

LPEA, LBAN will notably join the pitching sessions.

A dense program during two days

ICT Spring is a fantastic opportunity to share views with 150+ international speakers including high-level executives, TEDx speakers, researchers, Tech experts and thought leaders.

It offers the participants a unique opportunity to deepen their AI knowledge, capture the value of the fast-growing FinTech, unleash the potential of new technologies, learn how to grow sustainable, anticipate cyber threats, drive better customer experiences, pierce the secrets of Web3 & cryptocurrencies as well as exploring new Health Technologies.

All these topical issues will be addressed on two main stages where visitors will hear the expertise of international experts: world-famous ethical hacker Bryan Seely, Florence Verzelen (Dassault Systèmes), Caroline Le Masne (Vivendi), TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief, Mike Butcher, Pascal Steichen (European Cybersecurity Competence Centre), Bea Longworth (NVIDIA), Jérémie Rosselli (N26), Sara Berujon (JP Morgan), Michela Lecce (Microsoft, Women for Security), Emmanuel Moyrand (META France), Aurore Géraud (L’Atelier BNP Paribas), Vladimir Vulic (TEDx Speaker), Olivier Madden (Google).

Creating new networking opportunities

Alongside the various disruptive innovations and demonstrations, the exhibition area will also provide springers with different ways to meet and greet with their peers, including the event application, that will favour connections between decision-makers. Specific meetings will be offered thanks to the matchmaking programme powered by Enterprise Europe Network and the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce.

To go beyond conferences, the exhibition area will include a TV show presented by Lisa Burke where famous movers and shakers from the industry - as well as official representatives - will spotlight their latest contributions.

Also, this year ICT Spring will host for the first time a Beer Summit, giving the opportunity to network in a business-friendly environment.

By the end of the first day, the much awaited after-party will gather international participants to dive deeper into the ICT Spring experience and enjoy a fun and festive atmosphere!

The programme also organises a specific happening for students following Tech and/or cybersecurity classes to meet with the companies looking for new talents.

This event is supported by the Luxembourg Government, local high institutions and the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. It is of a significant scale and very well attended by all key decision makers from within Europe’s private and public sector. Luxembourg Trade offices also bring in significant delegations from overseas.

ICT Spring will definitely be the place to be next June 29 and 30 join now: www.ictspring.com