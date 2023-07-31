Rechercher
Expert Comment: White House unveils new national cyber workforce strategy

July 2023 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy and 17x Microsoft MVP at Hackuity

The White House has unveiled a new national cyber workforce strategy, including boosting cyber professional skills and cyber literacy for all jobs.

Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity notes that “The White House’s newly revealed strategy is a wakeup call to close the frightening gap between cybersecurity supply and demand. Beyond the enduring individual and organisational duties for defense, there is a national security imperative. To put it simply, it takes a village. Security does not and cannot operate in a vacuum. The sooner countries and supranational entities can shore up the skill deficit and align security standards, the securer our world becomes. Today’s announcement is one step closer to that.”


