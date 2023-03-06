The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) finalised the selection procedure for the new members of the group

March 2023 by ENISA

33 candidates were selected ‘ad personam’, meaning on the basis of their own specific expertise and merits to form the new Advisory Group of ENISA.

ENISA Executive Director, Juhan Lepassaar declared: “With the new NIS2 Directive adopted in January extending the scope to new sectors, the need to increase the size of the Advisory Group of ENISA had become evident. It is a logical evolution for the cybersecurity developments ahead of us. This is yet another opportunity to build on the substantial support already provided by the previous Advisory Group, which I am sincerely grateful for. I am now eager to engage with the new group to strive hand in hand to achieve the cyber resilience we need to build altogether in the EU.”

The leading experts forming the new group will be serving a mandate of two and a half years, represent the following stakeholder groups:

• Industry or NIS sector for 59%;

• Academia, research or non-governmental organisations for 17%;

• Consumer or citizens for 5%;

• Nominated organisations for 19%.

The new Advisory Group includes nominated entities which did not fall into the scope of the call for the ’ad personam’ members cited above. They include representatives of the:

• Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC);

• European Committee for Standardization (CEN);

• European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC);

• Computer Emergency Response Team for the EU institutions, bodies and agencies (CERT-EU);

• European Data Protection Board (EDPB);

• European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI);

• European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA);

• European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (EUROPOL, EC3); and

• European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX).

What is the role of the Advisory Group?

The role of the Advisory Group is to advise ENISA in relation to the performance of the Agency’s tasks except the cybersecurity certification framework. The group shall specifically ensure communication with the relevant stakeholders on issues related to ENISA’s annual work programme. The group is also expected to advise the Executive Director on the drawing up of a proposal for the annual work programme of the Agency.

The mandate of the newly established Advisory Group is running from 1 February 2023 to 31 July 2025.