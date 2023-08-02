The Coretec Group Launches its Endurion Partner Development Program

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

The Coretec Group announced the launch of its Endurion Partner Development Program, a commercial initiative that solicits stakeholders up and down the battery and energy storage value chain(s) to participate in the development of the Company’s proprietary silicon anode battery materials technology.

The Endurion Partner Development program is intended to engage professionals spanning:

End users brands among electric vehicles, consumer electronics, military, and others

Battery materials processors and suppliers;

Battery component manufacturers and suppliers;

Cell and pack manufacturing; and

Academic research and Commercial R&D.

As detailed in the May 2023 Investor Call, The Coretec Group has made significant progress in its Endurion battery program which was reflected in the positive test results that led to its recent provisional patent filing. The Company continues to refine its materials and make batteries that are then tested in the Coretec lab as well as third party testing facilities.

Endurion is The Coretec Group’s battery development program that applies the Company’s expertise in silicon nanoparticles to developing silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries. Coretec’s ultimate goal is to aid in the commercialization of batteries that last longer and charge faster than the current industry standard for EVs and other burgeoning applications.