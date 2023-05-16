The Asia-Pacific is the most targeted region for data breaches - accounting for 31% of all breaches
May 2023 by Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes.com
When entrusting companies with confidential data, many consumers are lulled into a false sense of security by assuming because a brand has a good reputation that their data is safe. However, looking back through history many big name brands have been subject to large data breaches and exposing their customers data.
At BanklessTimes.com we explored the biggest data breaches in history and which companies and regions in the world are targeted the most.
Key Findings:
• Cam4 data breach in 2020 tops as the largest data breach - exposing 10,880 records.
• Yahoo followed in second position, compromising 3000 records.
• Microsoft take the title of the top spoofed brand of both 2021 and 2022.
• Google, Yahoo, Facebook and Outlook fill the remaining top 5 brands spoofed in 2022.
• The Asia-Pacific region has the largest number of data breaches - accounting for 31% of breaches in 2022, up from 26% in 2021.
• 91% of attacks in the Asia-Pacific region were targeted in Japan.
• Europe was uncovered as the region with the second largest number of data breaches - with 43% occurring in the UK.
• The Middle East accounted for just 4% of data breaches - a significant decrease from 14% in 2021.
• Saudi Arabia was the target of two thirds of the attacks in the Middle East.
We also investigated how the general public’s trust alters after a data breach and how it could be regained
• 64% of Brits are unlikely to trust a brand again after experiencing a data breach, whilst 23% felt they still could.
• 44% believed the firm should give a detailed explanation of what happened and how it will be prevented in the future to gain trust.
• However, 22% felt that an apology wouldn’t be enough and that the firm should offer compensation.
• 9% wanted to see credit monitoring or identity theft protection services in place.
• 4% wanted to see the employees responsible for the breach fired or disciplined.
• 1 in 10 simply wouldn’t be able to regain trust again.
Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes.com commented:
“In the past year, we’ve seen threat actors move away from finance and e-commerce and instead are focussing their efforts on larger technology brands. This is due to the fact that phishing kits are getting more intelligent and the brand being spoofed can be altered by changing a simple parameter”.