Tenable Recognized as a Leader in OT Security in Latest GigaOm Radar Report

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® announced it has been named a ‘Leader’ in the GigaOm Radar for Operational Technology (OT) Security. GigaOm Radar reports provide forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution.

GigaOm Analyst Chris Ray wrote: “Tenable OT Security is comprehensive, provides numerous mature integrations, supports complete ICS/OT protocol decoding, delivers high-quality alerts, and leverages vulnerability priority ratings (VPR) to significantly reduce the time it takes to remediate or mitigate risk. Tenable uses a proactive approach to exposure management by limiting the attacker’s ability to exploit vulnerabilities, preventing them from becoming active threats.”

GigaOm is an analyst firm with 20+ years of experience advising clients ranging from early adopters to enterprise organizations. They provide technical, operational and business advice to enterprise business and technology leaders offering practical, actionable, strategic and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their businesses.