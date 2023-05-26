Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner.

The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate the success of more than 30 emerging and established channel-focused vendor organizations across several technology and business growth categories including technology, markets and communities. The annual awards were presented in December 2022 at Ingram Micro’s Marketing Experience Event.

Tenable is a channel-driven organization, and its commitment to its partners is reflected in its continued strong investment in and its successful working relationships with its channel partners. The Tenable Assure partner program makes it easier for channel partners to build and deliver innovative exposure management programs to help customers make sense of vulnerability data, focus efforts on preventing likely attacks and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance.

Tenable was selected by Ingram Micro from a growing portfolio of the IT channel’s top technology innovators and honored for its ongoing partnership and commitment to excellence in partner engagement, enablement, and execution.