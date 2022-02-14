Technical Account Manager Post Sales

Maintain and develop business and technical relationships at all levels within aligned accounts

Identify and develop potential new business opportunities within aligned accounts

Respond to customer questions on technical and business related issues

Clearly demonstrate and align product capabilities to customer goals

Carry out technical Proof-of-Concept process as needed

Manage opportunity pipeline activity through the Company's CRM

Delivery of high-level and detailed sales presentations

Respond to functional and technical elements of RFIs/RFPs

Convey customer requirements to Product Management, Marketing and Engineering teams

Work as the customer champion within the Company

Bachelors degree or 5-7 years relevant experience

Excellent English written and oral communication skills

Able to travel throughout the sales territory - France

Technical/Engineering background in Cybersecurity

Good knowledge of key technologies and subjects including TCP/IP and networking, Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance/Audit Tools, Firewalls, Web App Security, Endpoint Detection and Response, other relevant enterprise security solutions

EliteCyber ​​represents its client, a major global player in IT security solutions, they are now present among thousands of CAC 40 / Fortune type Large Customer Account.They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.They are recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and relies on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible when faced with different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.American-style environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to keep their employees the best, with technical, product, market, and industry updates trainings.One goal: customer satisfaction!They are currently looking for a Technical Account Manager Post Sales who will join them on their SME-SMB teamThe Technical Account Manager (TAM) is responsible for actively driving the post-sales process with direct and channel customers. The TAM must be able to articulate the Company's technology and product positioning to both business and technical users. He/she must be able to identify all technical and business issues of aligned accounts to ensure customer satisfaction, through all stages of the sales process. Must be able to establish and maintain strong relationships throughout the sales cycle.QualificationsIdeal candidate will be self-motivated with strong knowledge of security, compliance and/or monitoring systems and typical business processes. Must possess strong presentation skills and be able to communicate professionally in response to emails, RFPs and when submitting reports. Organized and analytical, able to eliminate sales obstacles through creative and adaptive approaches.Hybrid remote policy : 3 days onsite / 2 days remoteSalary: 70k€ annual basic + 20k€ OTE bonus (5k€ guaranteed on first quarter) + 5k€ car allowances + stock options

