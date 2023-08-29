Tanium announced Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow – a new solution enabling ServiceNow customers to identify security risks from vulnerabilities and non-compliant configurations and remediate all from within the ServiceNow platform. The integrated offering allows customers to accelerate their security incident lifecycle by removing the number of manual investigation steps and augmenting ServiceNow processes with the speed and scale of Tanium. Tanium’s XEM platform provides a unified interface in which related incident data is presented in a meaningful and actionable way.

As threats continue to escalate in both frequency and sophistication, quickly identifying, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities is crucial to business success and continuity. With Tanium Vulnerability Risk and Compliance for ServiceNow, customers can:

· Establish a complete, accurate, and up-to-date configuration management database (CMDB) providing full visibility of your hardware, software, and virtual inventory data

· Increase productivity and accelerate growth by delivering superior digital experiences for employees, agents, and customers

· Enable organizations to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerability and configuration compliance risks with end-to-end security response lifecycle automation.

This latest development comes following Tanium’s launch of Tanium Total Experience (TX) for ServiceNow, which combines Tanium’s XEM platform with ServiceNow to improve IT staff, employee, and customer experiences.