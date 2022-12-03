Symmetry Systems Launches Zero Trust for Data

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Symmetry Systems launched its Zero Trust Data Assessments, leveraging insights from hundreds of cloud data security posture management assessments across a variety of industries. The Zero Trust Data Assessments help organizations quickly develop an accurate understanding of their data across their hybrid clouds and identify common weak spots in their data security posture that can be resolved to accelerate a successful zero trust security strategy.

As part of the assessments, Symmetry performs an agentless scan with DataGuard to quickly identify data stores and unearth zero trust challenges, misconfigurations and violations in their hybrid cloud. This enables customers to adjust identity access management (IAM) policies on individual data objects at scale, to ensure access is limited only to those who need it, and then monitor all accesses to lay the foundation for zero trust for data.

Symmetry’s Zero Trust Data Assessments provide organizations with immediate visual insights and evidence of zero trust violations across their hybrid cloud data stores, detailed evidence that can answer critical data security posture questions and accelerate adoption of a successful zero trust-based security strategy, and recommended actions to fortify customers’ data security posture. This ensures that the zero trust philosophy can be applied across the organization’s data, reducing the implicit trust provided. Symmetry’s visualizations provide impactful executive visibility to cloud data sprawl, identity lifecycle, zero trust violations and sensitive data access.

DataGuard’s data-centric focused capabilities have been implemented in use cases across the full breadth of all NIST cybersecurity framework (CSF) functions, including Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover. This includes compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and other mandates. Through Zero Trust Data Assessments, organizations can experience a wide range of capabilities, including:

IDENTIFY

Identify and visualize where data, and particularly customers’ sensitive data is stored.

PROTECT

Visualize and identify accounts with access to sensitive data including third-party identities and accounts.

Understand who has access to which sensitive data in customers’ multi-cloud environments and enforce relevant zero trust control.

DETECT

Keep track of who is using customers’ data and what they are doing with it.

Detect violations of least privilege for data access.

RESPOND & RECOVER

Identify and prioritize dormant identities and unused data stores to minimize the data blast radius.

Use visual evidence to recommend cloud data access entitlement policy changes.