Symmetry Systems Closes $17.7 Million To Scale its AI-Powered Data Security Platform

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Symmetry Systems’ mission is to protect the world’s data, ensuring resilience and enabling modern data-centric companies to grow, innovate and lead with confidence. The world today has two massive tailwinds. First, organizations are doing incredibly sophisticated things with data, from datalakes to generative AI. Second, in the cloud, data and identity become the main points of security controls versus infrastructure and applications. This means data-centric organizations will have to build security around data and the identities that use it. And that’s Symmetry’s focus.

Organizations must unlock their data to be agile and resilient, and even to survive, in a remote-first, generative AI era. Yet organizations do not even know what data they have, who can access it, or how it is used. As a result, data is either locked away in regulated vaults or exposed to unmanaged risk in cloud and data lakes. Symmetry enables that data to flow – across business units and into the cloud and data lakes – faster and safer than ever before. Partners, including managed security service providers, incident response teams, and GSIs such as Accenture, turn to Symmetry to proactively harden their customers’ data against risks and respond with data-object level precision within minutes when an incident does occur.

Data – what to keep around, who to share it with, and how to use it – is everyone’s business in an organization. As a result, an effective data security solution must evolve beyond a security experts-only product to become a collaborative tool for both security and business (including developer and data) teams. Symmetry is building an LLM-based natural language interface, where even a business user without deep cloud expertise can understand what data and what actions create a security or compliance risk, as well as what options can iteratively improve data risk, through a sequence of plain language prompts.