Swann Releases Upgraded CoreCam Pro™ Wireless Spotlight Security Camera

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Swann releases its CoreCam Pro™ Wireless Spotlight Security Camera that can be used as a standalone product or added with other products for a complete smart home surveillance solution.

The upgraded CoreCam Pro™ security camera is easy to set up and ready to use right out of the box. It is available in a single pack, two pack or three pack. The CoreCamPro™ supersedes the earlier CoreCam™, with enhanced 2K resolution and a sensor spotlight to deter unwanted activity and assist with color night vision.

Included in the box is a 32GB microSD card for extra storage, a secure screw-in mounting stand, a USB to Micro USB charging cable, mounting screws and plugs, operating instructions and Swann Security theft deterrent stickers. Swann makes it easy to set up the camera without any fuss to provide peace of mind. It is compatible with the Swann Solar Panel to set and forget without the need to manually recharge.

Specifications of the CoreCam Pro™ from Swann include weatherproof construction, a 2K (4MP) quad HD viewing angle, a 100° wide angle, motion sensitivity, Swann’s signature True Detect™ thermal/heat-sensing PIR heat detection range that reaches up to 26ft / 8m, a rechargeable 6000mAh lithium battery, two-way audio, and more.