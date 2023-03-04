Summa Equity announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Logpoint

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

Summa Equity announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Logpoint, the creator of a reliable, innovative cybersecurity operations platform — empowering organisations worldwide to thrive in a world of evolving digital threats. The acquisition builds on Summa’s proven track record of incorporating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) framework in shaping the value creation strategy to drive long-term value.

By investing in Logpoint, Summa will address a major global challenge as cybersecurity incidents are estimated to cost the global economy EUR 7.6tn annually in 2023, per Cybersecurity Ventures. The investment directly responds to UN SDG #9 by supporting a resilient infrastructure, and SDG #16 by supporting effective, accountable and transparent institutions and public access to information.

Founded in Denmark and present in 11 locations across Europe, the US, and Asia, Logpoint is the only major European provider of foundational SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and SAP security technologies converged into a complete platform. Logpoint secures digital transformation and helps organisations of all sizes combat cybersecurity threats, operate reliable IT infrastructures, and provide the essential digital engine for companies to comply with important regulations such as GDPR and NIS2.

The EUR 2.3bn Summa Equity Fund III focuses on thematic investments in Resource Efficiency, Changing Demographics, and Tech-Enabled Transformation. The fund is supported by close to 70 diverse institutional investors.

Logpoint collects security information from the entire digital infrastructure. Information is analysed in real-time employing big data analytics, advanced machine learning, and automation technologies. The platform, available as a SaaS solution and On-Premise, provides situational overview, identifies cybersecurity threats, and provides cybersecurity teams with the tools to respond immediately.

Following the Summa investment, Yttrium (formerly Digital+ Partners) will remain a significant minority shareholder in Logpoint.

The Summa investment in Logpoint is subject to final regulatory approval, expected in Q2 2023.