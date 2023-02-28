Sovereign Safe Controls Access to their Safety Deposit Vault through Efficient Matrix Security Solutions

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Sovereign Safe provides deposit facilities that truly push the global standards of the safe deposit industry. With the very latest modular high compression steel vaults constructed and installed by specialist manufacturers, state-of-the-art biometric access with complete audit trail from electronic alarmed lockers, Sovereign stands unrivalled as a leader amongst any high security facility anywhere in the world. No high street bank nor any safe deposit centre can match their credentials and the extraordinary security levels they have achieved.

Customer Quote:

"Range of configurability of the Matrix COSEC CENTRA software allows us to accomplish quite sophisticated logic at our high-security vault.

Which we have found other software unable to match.”

Sam Patel, Managing Director

Industry: BFSI

Customer Name:

Location: Ilford, East London, UK

Devices: 10+

Users: 1000+

Company Profile:

Challenges:

People across the country have been targeted for their valuables, not only on the streets but also in their homes. Challenges were to offer a complete peace of mind by delivering the highest-level of security and access permission through various levels of security check (e.g. Card and Biometric Palm Vein Reader).

Solution:

Matrix solved these challenges by providing COSEC PANEL LITE, VEGA, PVR, PATH Series, and ARC DC100P. Matrix Access Control solution helps boost security along with barriers and door controllers. Offered solution is designed to address security concerns in a professional and systematic method without compromising hospitality and productivity. It allows enrolling visitor’s Fingerprint/Palm Vein Reader/RFID Card to provide the visitor with access to restricted area as per below criteria:

• 2-Person rule: This is enforced by requiring the presence of at least two authorized persons

• Route based access: This allows user to access the authorised route only

• Anti-pass back: This restricts to enter a secured area second time without first leaving it

Results:

• Peace of mind

• Seamless experience

• Increase productivity of staff

• Quick actions on exceptions

• Multi-layer authentication

• Boost customer satisfaction

Products Offered:

• COSEC VEGA CAX integrated with turnstile

• COSEC PVR DOOR CONTROLLER

• COSEC PANEL LITE

• COSEC PATH Series

• COSEC ARC DC100P