Sophos releases 2020 cyber threat predictions

décembre 2019 par Sophos

Sophos unveils its cyber threat predictions for 2020. The field of cybersecurity has faced several major changes over the course of 2019, and Sophos has defined four main areas that need to be followed closely in the course of 2020.

In 2020, ransomware will raise the stakes by changing or adding traits to confuse some anti-ransomware protection. Mark Loman, director of engineering for next-generation tech at Sophos : “Among the most notable advancements is an increase in ransomware attackers raising the stakes with automated, active attacks that blend human ingenuity with automation tools to cause maximum impact. And by encrypting only a relatively small part of each file or booting the operating system to a diagnostic mode where anti-ransomware protection is often unavailable, attackers will continue to evade most defenses. Ransomware will continue to be a major player in the threat landscape as long as victims remain easily identifiable.”

Apart from ransomware, Sophos is of the opinion that small missteps will lead to big breaches in the cloud. Flexibility is the name of the game in cloud computing, but when it comes to securing the cloud, all that flexibility and ease can come back to bite you later. In 2020, small missteps in the cloud will end up exposing large businesses. The greatest vulnerability for cloud computing is simple misconfigurations. As cloud systems become more complex and more flexible, operator error continues to increase risk. Combined with a general lack of visibility, this makes cloud computing environments a ready-made target for cyber-attackers. Therefore, protecting data stored in the cloud requires a very different toolset, because the threat model is quite different from those of workstations or servers.

The third expected trend is that cybercriminals will try to corrupt machine learning detection models. Machine learning has become an essential part of most modern organizations’ cybersecurity strategy, and cybercriminals are now aware that these tools are being used to thwart their attacks. In response, criminals will set their sights on trying to evade or undermine machine learning security systems. In the coming years, the rate at which the cybersecurity industry experiments with and adopts new techniques from the scientific machine learning community will continue to increase, allowing systems to make semi- or even fully autonomous decisions in defending information systems and their users. Businesses are advised to take a layered approach to security. The solution can be easy : by combining human threat hunters with threat intelligence and technologies like deep learning, organizations can detect and contain even the most sophisticated attacks faster.

The impact of 5G, regarded the most fundamental game-changing technology to impact the cybersecurity landscape, is the final development. 5G promises to connect almost all aspects of life through the network with game changing speed and lower latency, but it will also introduce significant security risks with new potential entry points that will expose organizations to new types of attack. 5G holds tremendous promise, overhauling essential networks will open pandora’s box due to the introduction of radio frequencies that to date have not been accessible, not to mention the minimized visibility that will result from them. This will require the industry to put an even greater focus on the security of our connections, devices and applications. “It’s never been more critical for cybersecurity products to work together as a system. A synchronized security approach builds bridges allowing products to work together stronger than they would on their own”, Dan Schiappa, Chief Product Officer, Sophos concludes.