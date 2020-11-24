Rechercher
Solutions Architect - Software Security Pre-IPO Vendor - London

novembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber are exclusively partnered with a hyper growth Software Security Vendor looking for multiple hires across Germany, Netherlands, or the United Kingdom for a Pre-Sales Engineers and Solutio...

EliteCyber are exclusively partnered with a hyper growth Software Security Vendor looking for multiple hires across Germany, Netherlands, or the United Kingdom for a Pre-Sales Engineers and Solutions Architects for both their pre-sales and post sales teams. You will be responsible for providing subject-matter expertise on running software containers in enterprise deployments. You will drive technical relationships with all stakeholders and support sales opportunities. Working closely with the sales team throughout the sales process to ensure all the client's technical needs are understood and met with the best possible solution. 
  
Key Skills:
  • 3-5 years' experience as a Pre-Sales Engineer or Solutions Architect, working with enterprise software products or services
  • Must have experience working with container technologies eg. Kubernetes
  • Ability to present at industry events and technical meetups
  • Ability to assess customer requirements, identify business problems, and demonstrate proposed solutions
  • Hands-on experience with customers upgrading, troubleshooting for Linux environments, Windows Server, Networking configurations, AWS, Azure
  • Software Security experience in CI, CD tools, orchestration tools, data center automation, open source tools like Jenkins
  
The firm has over $200m in VC funding, 500 plus customers, and has partnered with leading cloud providers, SIEM, SOAR, OT vendors.
  
Please Contact – Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : 100,000 - 120,000 + bonus + stock

Date annonce : 24/11/2020

Date de debut : 24/11/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


