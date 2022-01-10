Rechercher
Solutions Architect

janvier 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Elite Cyber are looking for a Solutions Architect to be part of the regional sales team who collaborate with the Account Manager to create, develop and expand sales opportunities in the US. 

Responsibilities
  • Meet assigned targets for profitable sales growth, such as number of successful Demo's and PoC's, in assigned product lines
  • Vast experience advising customers on SOAR, XDR, MDR or EDR through implementations, integrations or proposition value.
  • Provide coaching and professional development to team-members in Sales and Solutions in order to enhance their product knowledge and sales skills;
  • Establish productive, professional relationships with key personnel in assigned customer accounts;
  • Coordinate the customer involvement of other company personnel when needed, including support resources, team members, and management.
  • Maintain strong working relationships with Sales, CSM, Product, Management and Engineering teams across the company.
Requirements
  • 5  years of documented success selling hardware, software and/or services to Fortune 500 & FTSE 100 companies across a range of industries and verticals
  • Maintained & up-to-date domain expertise around cyber, cyber technologies, information security, working practices as well as IR solutions;
  • Technical credentials in Security operations related fields (e.g. CERT, CSIRT, GIAC, CEH) are a plus;

Salaire : $160,000 - $190,000 +30% Bonus + Stock

Date annonce : 10/01/2022

Date de debut : 10/01/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


