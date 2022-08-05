Solution Security Architect

août 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber ​​represents its client, a major global player in IT security solutions, they are now present among thousands of CAC 40 / Fortune type Large Customer Account.



They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.



They are recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and relies on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible when faced with different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.



American-style environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to keep their employees the best, with technical, product, market, and industry updates trainings.



One goal: customer satisfaction!



They are currently looking for a SSA who will work with the SME/SMB and Enterprise team





You will partner with the field sellers (Technical Account Managers or TAMs) within the enterprise customer segment to achieve local and corporate growth ambitions by providing technical expertise for the Platform, including leveraging a deep understanding of the technologies to propose/architect solutions based on customer requirements and business needs.



The Solutions Architects are the trusted advisors to our customers, providing valuable insights and education on asset and vulnerability management, patching, threat detection & response, compliance, and cloud and application security by leveraging the world-class Platform.



This is a technical role and requires close coordination and partnership with sales, Chief Technical Security Officers, product management, marketing, and partners.



This is a highly visible and strategic role within the company and offers a great opportunity to advance your career and make an impactful contribution.



Typical Duties:

• Support complex deals in the pre-sales stage alongside the sellers and take

ownership for driving the technical engagements and securing the technical win

• Understand and document customers' compliance and security requirements and come up with end-to-end solutions based on the security solutions and partner integrations

• Uncover new use cases for the platform by identifying technical and business

value gaps between the customer's desired state versus existing capabilities and demonstrate how to fill those gaps

• Regularly engage with new prospects and existing customers and take ownership for driving the technical win for new opportunities

• Execute standardized and high-quality proof-of-concepts/proof-of-value engagements as needed to secure the technical win for strategic pursuits within assigned areas

• Establish a trusted advisory relationship with customer technical decision makers

• Work with field sellers on the development and delivery of proposals that clearly demonstrate the differentiated value of the platform

• Interface with product management to help prioritize the most impactful feature requests from customers and to identify and share ideas for new products and integrations

• Develop and deliver a variety of technical engagements including workshops,

whiteboarding architecture design sessions, and post-sale deployment health checks

• Understand customers' down-the-line needs, brainstorm solutions with them, and work closely with product managers to ensure that those requirements are included in product release planning and help in the reassessment of product roadmap

• Constantly learn and stay on top of the latest developments in the portfolio and in the larger security and compliance ecosystem

• Contribute to the development of product related sales-enablement packages and product messaging

• Help in the training of field sales

• Document and distribute business/technical insights to area and corporate leadership that will help improve customer outcomes and support the achievement of company goals

• Author blogs, whitepapers, and solution guides and represent the company at industry events

• This is a technical and hands-on individual contributor role that

involves frequent travel to customer locations as needed (at least 30% travel, post-COVID restrictions)



Required Skills:

• Self-starter who has a “can-do” attitude and passion for leveraging technology to solve business problems in the security and compliance domain

• Experience with the brand or other security and compliance platforms as a practitioner, technical seller, sales engineer, or customer success architect

• Solid understanding and hands-on experience with asset management, patching, vulnerability management, policy compliance and configuration management, cloud and application security, and threat detection

• Ability to understand and design complex architectures that solve security and compliance issues end-to-end (from identification through to remediation and recovery)

• Knowledge of key industry/compliance standards and frameworks for developing and governing corporate and government security programs

• Working knowledge of popular public cloud services infrastructure offerings such as AWS, GCP, and Azure

• Prior experience interacting with customers in a similar kind of role, especially as a technical seller

• Strong communicator – written, verbal, and presentation

• Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills



Salaire : 75k€ to 95k€ OTE

Date annonce : 05/08/2022

Date de debut : 05/08/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...