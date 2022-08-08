Solution Architect - US Remote

août 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Partner with the Sales team and understand the customer's business and technical requirements, and specific use cases.

Engage C-level executives, technical cyber security professionals, and major lines of business through delivering in-depth solution demonstrations and managing proof-of-concepts

Manage all aspects of our Innovation solutions lab used for customer demos, partners, and proof-of-concepts

Must have demonstrable experience successfully selling to the mid- to large customers

Articulating high-level benefits of the solution to a target audience (Including Senior Security Management, C-level executives)

Design security architecture around deployments

Implement, configure, and ensure the platform is deployed successfully across a diverse set of customer environments

10+ years of experience in the Information Technology Industry.

5+ years of experience in a Sales Engineer, Solution Architect and/or client facing Cyber-Security Consultant.

Experience preparing and supporting technical presentations to sales teams and clients, required

Successful track record of new business production in several industries and ability to exceed quotas.

Excellent communication skills and ability to work at different levels within the enterprise.

Excellent knowledge and proven experience selling to enterprise customers.

Technical understanding of cyber security products, methods, and technology trends in the current market.

SIEM or UEBA deployment experience

Role & Responsibilities

Salaire : Up to $180k+

