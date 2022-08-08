Rechercher
Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Solution Architect - US Remote

août 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.   
  
Role & Responsibilities
  • Partner with the Sales team and understand the customer's business and technical requirements, and specific use cases.
  • Engage C-level executives, technical cyber security professionals, and major lines of business through delivering in-depth solution demonstrations and managing proof-of-concepts
  • Manage all aspects of our Innovation solutions lab used for customer demos, partners, and proof-of-concepts
  • Must have demonstrable experience successfully selling to the mid- to large customers
  • Articulating high-level benefits of the solution to a target audience (Including Senior Security Management, C-level executives)
  • Design security architecture around deployments
  • Implement, configure, and ensure the platform is deployed successfully across a diverse set of customer environments
  
   Requirements
  • 10+ years of experience in the Information Technology Industry.
  • 5+ years of experience in a Sales Engineer, Solution Architect and/or client facing Cyber-Security Consultant.
  • Experience preparing and supporting technical presentations to sales teams and clients, required
  • Successful track record of new business production in several industries and ability to exceed quotas.
  • Excellent communication skills and ability to work at different levels within the enterprise.
  • Excellent knowledge and proven experience selling to enterprise customers.
  • Technical understanding of cyber security products, methods, and technology trends in the current market.
  • SIEM or UEBA deployment experience

Salaire : Up to $180k+

Date annonce : 08/08/2022

Date de debut : 08/08/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


