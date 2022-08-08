Solution Architect - US Remote
août 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.
Role & Responsibilities
Requirements
- Partner with the Sales team and understand the customer's business and technical requirements, and specific use cases.
- Engage C-level executives, technical cyber security professionals, and major lines of business through delivering in-depth solution demonstrations and managing proof-of-concepts
- Manage all aspects of our Innovation solutions lab used for customer demos, partners, and proof-of-concepts
- Must have demonstrable experience successfully selling to the mid- to large customers
- Articulating high-level benefits of the solution to a target audience (Including Senior Security Management, C-level executives)
- Design security architecture around deployments
- Implement, configure, and ensure the platform is deployed successfully across a diverse set of customer environments
- 10+ years of experience in the Information Technology Industry.
- 5+ years of experience in a Sales Engineer, Solution Architect and/or client facing Cyber-Security Consultant.
- Experience preparing and supporting technical presentations to sales teams and clients, required
- Successful track record of new business production in several industries and ability to exceed quotas.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work at different levels within the enterprise.
- Excellent knowledge and proven experience selling to enterprise customers.
- Technical understanding of cyber security products, methods, and technology trends in the current market.
- SIEM or UEBA deployment experience
Salaire : Up to $180k+
