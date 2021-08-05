Software Architect

août 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

• Provide technical leadership to the design and architecting of solutions

• Design software solutions that meet customer and security requirements

• Document your designs in clear, lean but effective documentation

• Estimate and lead estimation workshops on technical deliveries

• Lead solution workshops with the engineering teams, identifying the solution design together with the technical risks along with their mitigation

• Capture Non-Functional Requirements and ensure solutions are designed to meet them

• Govern the implementation of the design by our Sprint teams

• Participate in Scrum ceremonies where your designs are being implemented

• Review engineering practices to ensure high standards are being followed

• Bring a proactive and positive attitude to all aspects of your work

• Contribute to our continuous improvement process through new standards, templates and even architectural processes

• Understand software performance metrics and use them to deliver high performance, scalable software

• Perform code reviews and mentor where required to raise the quality bar of the team

• Occasionally, dive into the code yourself to identify improvements, technical debt and potential risks

• Maintain technical debt backlogs and ensure that they are continuously progressed

• Provide in depth technical assistance on the software to the application support teams as required

• Keep abreast of and make recommendations on technologies and techniques to use within the team.



What we are looking for



• Experience of designing and building highly performant, robust and applications

• Experience of facilitating workshops and discussions to drive simple solutions and answers to complex problems

• Experience in security solution development

• Understanding of software design pattern

• Advanced understanding of practical software architectures and associated security principles

• Solid experience in implementing functionally correct, secure, robust and fault tolerant applications

• Good working knowledge of Go, React, Docker, Docker Compose and Kubernetes as a minimum

• Understanding of automated acceptance testing

• CI/CD pipelines

• Excellent understanding of all aspects of the software development lifecycle



Desirable



• Experience of secure software development

• Experience of Agile software development and associated software engineering practices

• Cloud computing



Candidates will be asked to provide evidence of identity, eligibility to work in the UK and employment and/or education history for up to three years. Some vacancies may require full Security Clearance which can require further evidence to be provided. For further details of the evidence required to apply for Baseline and Security Clearance please refer to the Defence Business Services National Security Vetting (DBS NSV) Agency.



