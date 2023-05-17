SmartCIC Appoints Chris Harper as Strategic Board Advisor

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

SmartCIC has appointed industry veteran Chris Harper as a Strategic Board Advisor as it ramps up its global sales efforts. The appointment enables SmartCIC to land and expand in new markets, engage a growing international customer base and drive new momentum in its global networking, field services, fixed wireless access, and managed services. It follows a record-breaking year for SmartCIC’s customer acquisitions and revenue growth.

Chris Harper is an industry veteran with long history of building successful teams and taking them to the next level. He started in the 1990s building NEC’s ventures into Eastern Europe and Sub Sahara Africa, then joined Iaxis at its inception. He was headhunted to Sprint where he grew the team and revenue from zero to staff in every major country in the world and was responsible for a revenue stream of $1.3 Billion USD at its peak.

From there, Harper invested in and managed several ventures that he still sits on the boards of. More recently he helped bring Bell Canada to Europe and in his last role Harper brought year on year double digit growth to Neterra as its Chief Commercial Officer. He describes his USP as building and nurturing teams to deliver exponential growth and most importantly having fun while doing it.

SmartCIC delivers end-to-end networking solutions that combine local insights, intelligence, and expertise with a diversity of global talent and skills. It has more than 25,000 engineers delivering solutions on-the-ground and end-to-end across more than 200 countries.

SmartCIC has been steadily growing its team over the last 12 months with the addition of Mario Bernal Ortiz as Senior Account Manager. Ortiz joined SmartCIC from Expereo in November 2022.