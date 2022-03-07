Site Reliability Engineer

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Build systems that make the best decision in a very short time, half a million times per second, Across three continents and 15 data centers, 24/7.

Store and process tens of TB of data, in one hour, using over a thousand nodes on our Hadoop cluster. And constantly get better at it while keeping the lights on.

Get stuff done. A problem partially solved today is better than a perfect solution next year. Have an idea during the night? Code it in the morning, push it at noon, test it in the afternoon and deploy it the next morning.

High stakes, high rewards: 1% increase in performance may yield millions for the company. But if a single bug goes through, the Internet goes down (we're only half joking, our work reaches 95% of the internet population).

Develop open source projects. Because we are working at the forefront of technology, we are dealing with problems that few have faced. We're big users of open source, and we'd like to give back to the community.

Work with engineering leadership to develop long-term roadmaps and architectures to scale our infrastructure

Reliability – You apply rigorous thinking when designing systems or software. You focus on resilience, monitoring and high availability.

Scalability – You like working with problems involving huge amounts of servers with requirements for high throughput and millisecond response times.

Flexibility – It's not really important what technology you've used before (Ruby, Python, Java, Scala…) – we're looking for people who can adapt very quickly and with an open mind. Our engineers will choose and use the best tool for the job.

Curiosity – You love tinkering with Linux, Networks and Distributed Systems , work on personal projects, are curious.

Passionate – You are a problem solver, a fixer, and a creative technologist. We believe engineering is a talent and a passion, not just a skill.

Team Oriented – You need to be a great team worker and a great communicator.

Come on board and be part of something big !Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various range of products.A Tech company turned to innovation, progress, and ready to challenge everything. They know to keep their ego at the doors and keep their minds open to create a safe environment where ideas and data-driven culture thrive.About the Platform teamsMost of all, we are creators. From designing ground-breaking products to finding unique ways to solve technical challenges at an exceptional scale, our tech teams work with state of the art methodologies to shape the future of advertising.Our teams keep one of the largest computing platforms in the AdTech world functioning like clockwork. They are processing, storing and monitoring through large-scale data compute & storage services (Hadoop, SQL & NoSQL), streaming (Kafka), platform as a service (Kubernetes, Chef, Mesos), identity management (Kerberos), and analytics (Hive, Druid, Vertica).What you'll doWho you arePERMANENT ROLECAN BE BASED IN THE FOLLOWING OFFICES : Barcelona, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Paris.HYBRID REMOTE POLICY#SRE #Sitereliabilityengineer #reliablity #scability #flexibility #Devops #Spain #germny #uk #england #sweden #france #paris #devsec #secdev #securitydevelopment #securitydeveloper #incident #vulnerability #was #waf #devops #automation "relocation ~expat #ansible #puppet #api #aws #gcp #azure #c# #git #gradle #maven #jenkins #docker #international #english #hadoop #sql #kafka #kubernetes #chef #mesos #kerberos #hive #druid #vertica

Salaire : 60k€-85k€

Date annonce : 07/03/2022

Date de debut : 07/03/2022

