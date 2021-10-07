Siem Engineer III

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

SIEM Engineer III position is an integral part of our client’s Professional Services team. In this role, you will work with our client’s customer(s) supporting our mission to help them quickly an...

Lead end to end SIEM implementation or integrations in a customer environment.

Understand customer business requirements and the threat landscape applicable to their industry's vertical sector to develop tailored use cases for security and Incident monitoring.

Coordinate with customers to deploy collectors and agents in the on-premise network for data collection and forwarding.

Work with the customers to design and implement secure data flow into cloud while following industry standard best practices.

Coordinate with service delivery managers, management, engineering, maintenance, and operational support teams to ensure timely delivery.

Develop content, use cases, data models, dashboards, and connectors to support custom user requirements.

Troubleshooting end to end network and infrastructure issues during data onboarding.

Deploy and integrate SOAR solution with the customer infrastructure for response orchestration.

Engage with customers, internal product development teams to gather user requirements and suggest new product features and help improve existing product features.

Training and enabling customers and partners for successful adoption.

5+ years of experience in the information security and SIEM.

Strong understanding of SIEM solutions such as Splunk, Qradar, ArcSight, Logrhythm and Exabeam.

Experience deploying SIEM across multiple customers.

Good understanding of MITRE ATT&CK matrices, kill chains and other attack models.

Strong communication skills and customer facing experience.

Strong knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Powershell.

Industry certifications such as CISSP, CISM

BS in Computer Science, Information Systems, CyberSecurity

3-4+ years of experience in UEBA deployment

Working knowledge of Machine learning in cybersecurity

Working knowledge of cloud technologies such as Amazon, Azure and Google

Good understanding of log collection methodologies and aggregation techniques such as Syslog-NG, rsyslog, Nxlog, Windows Event Forwarding

Good understanding of Hadoop ecosystem and Apache technologies.

Experience integrating endpoint security and host based intrusion detection solutions

Experience with network forensics and toolsets such as Wireshark, PCAP, tcpdump

Salaire : Up to $150,000

Date annonce : 15/09/2021

Date de debut : 15/09/2021

https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...