ServiceNow expands generative AI capabilities

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

ServiceNow announced expanded generative AI capabilities, case summarization and text-to-code, to drive speed, productivity, and value for customers. Powered by proprietary ServiceNow large language models (LLMs), both capabilities are purpose-built for the ServiceNow platform and are designed to alleviate repetitive work and significantly improve productivity. ServiceNow also announced today its approach to commercialization with new premium SKU offerings across IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), and HR Service Delivery (HRSD), which will be available this September with the Now Platform Vancouver release.

Case summarization and text-to-code join ServiceNow’s growing Now Assist family of generative AI features being infused into the ServiceNow platform across all workflow offerings. ServiceNow has already seen significant productivity improvements for customers using early access versions of its previously announced generative AI capabilities, including Generative AI Controller, which allows organizations to connect ServiceNow instances to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API LLMs; Now Assist for Search, which provides natural language responses based on a customer’s own knowledge base; and Now Assist for Virtual Agent, which maximizes productivity by eliminating time spent searching for information.

A report from research firm Valoir showed that, if used properly, AI can reduce the amount of time it takes an employee to do their work by up to 40%1. Case summarization and text-to-code can help organizations realize near-immediate productivity gains, simplifying processes and allowing employees to focus on solving problems quickly and easily.

Both case summarization and text-to-code are powered by ServiceNow proprietary LLMs, developed specifically to comprehend the Now Platform, workflows, automation use cases, processes, and more. The text-to-code Now LLM was purpose-built on a specialized version of the 15 billion parameter StarCoder LLM, which was developed through the ServiceNow co-led, open BigCode initiative and trained and tuned using NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA DGX Cloud. StarCoder sets the standard for high-performing, transparent, and responsible generative AI. Case summarization also allows customers to use third-party LLMs from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API LLMs.

Case summarization minimizes manual work to boost productivity and accelerate customer outcomes

Case summarization uses generative AI to read and distill case information across IT, HR, and customer service cases, including customer or incident details, previous touchpoints, actions taken by involved parties, and the eventual resolution, to create case summary notes in seconds. Simplifying this “mandated-but-manual” process can allow for quicker hand-offs between internal teams, help increase productivity, and create more streamlined resolutions for customers and employees alike. Additionally, by simplifying these manual processes, employees can focus on more complex assignments and projects.

Text-to-code accelerates pro- and low-code development with generative AI

Developers often face repetitive and time-consuming work, creating the same code for routine commands. With text-to-code from ServiceNow, developers can write plain, natural language text descriptions of the type of code they want; generative AI within the Now Platform will convert the text into high-quality code suggestions, and in some cases complete code, which is shared in-line to review, edit, and implement. Text-to-code helps ensure every corner of the enterprise can create seamless coding experiences that can deliver fast development and increased productivity.

Introducing new premium SKU offerings

Hyperautomation technologies including process mining, low-code, AI, and machine learning have been engineered into ServiceNow products for some time, leading to record second quarter 2023 growth for the ITSM Pro and CSM Pro offerings. With promising results from our early pilots with customers and ServiceNow’s initial use of its own generative AI capabilities, ServiceNow will introduce new premium SKU offerings across ITSM, CSM, and HRSD, beginning in September with the Vancouver platform release.

Integrating generative AI into the Now Platform to drive value from a single source

The Now Platform automates workflows across an entire enterprise by connecting disparate departments, systems, and silos and automating processes to increase productivity and enable seamless work experiences. Now Assist is ServiceNow’s generative AI experience—purpose-built within the ServiceNow platform—designed to enable intelligent automation and accelerate productivity by simplifying repetitive tasks, increasing agility, and transforming the user experience.

Other generative AI advancements that help make ServiceNow the intelligent end-to-end platform for digital transformation include:

• Partnerships with NVIDIA and Cognizant

• BigCode collaboration with Hugging Face

• ServiceNow Generative AI Controller, which serves as the foundation for all generative AI functionality on the Now Platform

• Now Assist for Search, which brings the power of generative AI to Portal Search, Next Experience, and Virtual Agent

• Now Assist for Virtual Agent, a generative AI integration that helps virtual agents deliver conversational responses to questions from both customers and employees

Availability

Case summarization and text-to-code are available to a limited set of customers now. Both features, as well as new premium SKUs for generative AI for ITSM, CSM, and HRSD, are expected to be available to all customers in ServiceNow’s Vancouver release, coming in September 2023.