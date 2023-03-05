September 2023

Rechercher
März 2023 von Marc Jacob

30 août - 1er septembre Sydney (Australie)
Security Expo

ICC Sidney - Darling Harbour

www.securityexpo.com.au

5 - 7 septembre - Las Vegas (USA)
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

www.expouav.com

Hashtag: #expouav
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/

15 septembre - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
14h00 - 17h00

https://afcdp.net/

15 septembre - Bruxelles (Belgique)
Data Center BeLux

Lieu : Holiday Inn Brussels Airport

https://datacenter-forum.eu/

19 - 21 septembre - São Paulo (Brésil)
ISC Brasil
www.iscbrasil.com.br

19 - 21 septembre - Toulouse
Préventica

Porte de Versailles

www.preventica.com

20 - 21 septembre - Bordeaux
CINUM AQUITAINE & OCCITANIE

https://cinum-expo.fr/

20 - 21 septembre - Austin (Texas) (USA)
IOT Wolrd

https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-world/

21 septembre - Copenhague (Danemark)
Data Center Forum

Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel

https://www.datacenter-forum.com/events/copenhagen/2023

25 septembre - Paris
Trophées de la sécurité
http://tropheesdelasecurite.fr

25 - 29 septembre - Paris
Hack In Paris

 Lieu : Chateauform - 28 GEORGE V

https://hackinparis.com/

26 - 27 septembre - Londres (UK)
CS4CA Europe
www.cs4ca.com

26 - 27 septembre - Londres (UK)
International Cyber Expo

Lieu : Olympia, Londres, en même temps que International Security Expo

www.internationalcyberexpo.com/

26 - 27 septembre - Amsterdam (Pays-Bas)
TechEx Europe

Lieu : RAI Amsterdam

www.techexevent.com/techex-europe/

26 - 28_ septembre è - Prague (République Tchèque)
Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Europe (CIPRE) conference

www.cipre-expo.com/


