September 2023

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

30 August - 1rd September - Sydney (Australia)

Security Expo

ICC Sidney - Darling Harbour

www.securityexpo.com.au

5 - 7 September - Las Vegas (USA)

Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications.

Hashtag: #expouav

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/

15 September - Online

Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP

2h00 - 5h00 PM

https://afcdp.net/

15 September - Brussels (Belgium)

Data Center BeLux

Place: Holiday Inn Brussels Airport

https://datacenter-forum.eu/

19 - 21 September - São Paulo (Brasil)

ISC Brasil

www.iscbrasil.com.br

19 - 21 September - Toulouse

Préventica

Porte de Versailles

www.preventica.com

20 - 21 September - Bordeaux

CINUM AQUITAINE & OCCITANIE

https://cinum-expo.fr/

20 - 21 September - Austin (Texas) (USA)

IOT Wolrd

https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-world/

21 September - CopenhagueN (Danemark)

Data Center Forum

Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel

https://www.datacenter-forum.com/events/copenhagen/2023

25 September - Paris

Trophées de la sécurité

http://tropheesdelasecurite.fr

25 - 29 September - Paris

Hack In Paris

– Place: Chateauform - 28 GEORGE V

https://hackinparis.com/

26 - 27 September - London (UK)

CS4CA Europe

www.cs4ca.com

26 - 27 September - Amsterdam (Nederland)

TechEx Europe

Place RAI Amsterdam

www.techexevent.com/techex-europe/

26 - 28 September- Prague (Czech Republic)

Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Europe (CIPRE) conference

www.cipre-expo.com/